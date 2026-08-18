Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Red Sox On Aug. 18

Carroll is hitting for a .247 BA, .344 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 76 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.