Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Red Sox On Aug. 17
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .248 BA, .344 OBP and .490 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 76 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.
Alec Gamboa makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.