Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Rangers On May 13

Carroll is hitting for a .263 BA, .364 OBP and .496 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 25 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.