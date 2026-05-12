Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rangers On May 12

Carroll is hitting for a .261 BA, .361 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 24 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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