Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On May 5

Carroll is hitting for a .273 BA, .372 OBP and .518 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 20 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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