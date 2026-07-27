Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On July 27

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .344 OBP and .487 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 62 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Mitch Keller (6-7 with a 4.90 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season.

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