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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Carroll has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .311 BA, .396 OBP and .644 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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