Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Carroll is hitting for a .311 BA, .396 OBP and .644 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.041, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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