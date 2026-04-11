Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Phillies On April 11

Carroll is hitting for a .333 BA, .408 OBP and .690 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.099, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs (16th in MLB). Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs) against the Mets.

The Phillies are sending Taijuan Walker (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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