Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 9

Carroll is hitting for a .261 BA, .353 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 52 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Griffin Canning (1-6) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.71 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.