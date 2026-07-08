Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Padres On July 8

Carroll is hitting for a .263 BA, .354 OBP and .502 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 51 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Michael King (5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.

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