Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Padres On July 7

Carroll is hitting for a .265 BA, .355 OBP and .506 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 51 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Padres.

German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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