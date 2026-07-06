Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6

Carroll is hitting for a .266 BA, .356 OBP and .506 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 50 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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