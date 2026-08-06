Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 6

Carroll is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 69 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

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