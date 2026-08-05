Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 5

Carroll is hitting for a .242 BA, .337 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 67 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Casey Mize (4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.