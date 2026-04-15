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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Orioles On April 15

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Carroll has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .298 BA, .379 OBP and .579 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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