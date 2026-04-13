Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 13

Carroll is hitting for a .327 BA, .414 OBP and .653 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Orioles have not named a starting pitcher.

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