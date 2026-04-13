FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 13

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Carroll has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .327 BA, .414 OBP and .653 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Orioles have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News