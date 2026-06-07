Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Nationals On June 7

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .542 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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