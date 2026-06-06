Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Nationals On June 6

Carroll is hitting for a .288 BA, .375 OBP and .550 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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