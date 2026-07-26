Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On July 26

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .343 OBP and .487 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 60 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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