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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On July 26

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Carroll has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .343 OBP and .487 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 60 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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