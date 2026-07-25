Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Nationals On July 25

Carroll is hitting for a .252 BA, .344 OBP and .491 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 59 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (11-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.68 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

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