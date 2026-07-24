Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Nationals On July 24

Carroll is hitting for a .251 BA, .341 OBP and .492 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 59 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Carroll has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Carson Palmquist (0-1 with an 8.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

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