Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Carroll is hitting for a .266 BA, .360 OBP and .508 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 23 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Huascar Brazoban (2-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.