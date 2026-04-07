Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 7

Carroll is hitting for a .313 BA, .410 OBP and .656 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs (13th in MLB). Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Freddy Peralta (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.

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