Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 11

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .374 OBP and .555 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.

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