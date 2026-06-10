Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 10

Carroll is hitting for a .283 BA, .372 OBP and .558 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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