Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Mariners On May 31

Carroll is hitting for a .288 BA, .384 OBP and .535 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.

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