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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mariners On May 30

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .546 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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