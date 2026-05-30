Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mariners On May 30

Carroll is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .546 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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