Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mariners On May 29

Carroll is hitting for a .293 BA, .392 OBP and .553 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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