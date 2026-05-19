Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 19

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .392 OBP and .555 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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