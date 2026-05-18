Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Giants On May 18

Carroll is hitting for a .278 BA, .390 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (3-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.