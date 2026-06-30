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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Giants On June 30

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .276 BA, .362 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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