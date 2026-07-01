Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Giants On July 1

Carroll is hitting for a .272 BA, .360 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.94 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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