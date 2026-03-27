Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On March 27

Carroll had a .259 BA, .343 OBP and .541 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883, which ranked 8th in MLB, and he scored 107 runs. In 642 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Carroll recorded 32 steals on 38 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.

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