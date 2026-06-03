Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 3

Carroll is hitting for a .289 BA, .380 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 0.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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