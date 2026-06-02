Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On June 2

Carroll is hitting for a .286 BA, .379 OBP and .534 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.95 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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