Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 1

Carroll is hitting for a .287 BA, .381 OBP and .535 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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