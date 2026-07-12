Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Dodgers On July 12

Carroll is hitting for a .255 BA, .350 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 54 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (4-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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