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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On July 11

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .258 BA, .352 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 54 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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