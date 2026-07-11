Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On July 11

Carroll is hitting for a .258 BA, .352 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 54 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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