Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On July 10

Carroll is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .495 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 52 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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