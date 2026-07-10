FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On July 10

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .495 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 52 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News