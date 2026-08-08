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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On Aug. 8

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .242 BA, .337 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 70 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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