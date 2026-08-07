Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On Aug. 7

Carroll is hitting for a .245 BA, .340 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 70 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (5-5) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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