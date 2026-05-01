Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Cubs On May 1

Carroll is hitting for a .296 BA, .397 OBP and .571 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .968, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Brewers.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.