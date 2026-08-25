Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Cubs On Aug. 25

Carroll is hitting for a .251 BA, .349 OBP and .490 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 81 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Carroll has recorded 20 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Clay Holmes (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.49 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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