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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On July 19

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .345 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 55 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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