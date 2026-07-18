Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Cardinals On July 18

Carroll is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 55 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.55 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.