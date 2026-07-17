Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Cardinals On July 17

Carroll is hitting for a .252 BA, .347 OBP and .478 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 54 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Dodgers) he went 0 for 4.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.