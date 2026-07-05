Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On July 5

Carroll is hitting for a .266 BA, .355 OBP and .506 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 50 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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