Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On July 4

Carroll is hitting for a .268 BA, .357 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.59 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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