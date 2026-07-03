Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On July 3

Carroll is hitting for a .269 BA, .356 OBP and .515 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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