Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 16

Carroll is hitting for a .248 BA, .345 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 76 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 3 with a double and a triple) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (8-7) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

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