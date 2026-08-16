FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 16

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Carroll has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .248 BA, .345 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 76 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 3 with a double and a triple) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (8-7) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News